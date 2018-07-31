Tahlequah Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Man After Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tahlequah Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Man After Chase

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

Police say a Tahlequah officer shoots a man who they say tried to hit him with a pickup early Tuesday following a high speed chase. 

In a news release, Tahlequah Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at an apartment complex on East Allen Road at about midnight.  When they arrived at the complex, police witnessed a Chevy pickup sped off and police gave chase.

Police say speeds reached 80 m.p.h. with the driver slamming on his brakes multiple times in an effort to cause a collision.   The chase eventually ended when the pickup ran off the Highway 51 bypass and appeared to get stuck.

The release says as officers approached the truck, the driver started backing up towards the police.  They say one officer fired five shots at the vehicle, hitting the unidentified man once.

After being treated at a Tahlequah hospital, the man was released and booked into the Cherokee County jail on numerous complaints including DUI, eluding and assault and battery on an officer.

Police say the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation and the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave.

Tahlequah Police have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the incident and to release body camera video.

