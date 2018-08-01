Wraps & Salads Sold At Trader Joe's, Walgreens Recalled Over Parasite Concern

President Donald Trump's appointment of a University of Oklahoma professor as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is being cheered by a leading scientific society.More >>
Firefighters were called to the report of a serious accident near the intersection of southeast 104th and S. Hiwassee Rd. Wednesday morning. First arriving firefighters reported two vehicles were involved in the collision. One patient required extrication. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, and after approximately 15 minutes were able to free the pinned victim. A second victim was deemed critical and transported to the local trauma center.More >>
Glenpool first responders are at the scene of what appears to be a serious wreck on Highway 75 near 161st Street South.More >>
A statewide computer problem that knocked the state's driver license system offline is back up and running Wednesday morning.More >>
