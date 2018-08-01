Police: Victim Shot During Tulsa Home Invasion

Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a victim during a Tulsa home invasion early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of North 78th East Avenue just before 2:20 a.m. Police arrived and found a man outside with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

Police investigating after a man was found shot near Pine and Memorial early this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZEJBXjiPn9 — Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) August 1, 2018

Officers say the victim and two adult females were in the home when they told police someone kicked in the front door and a shot was fired during a fight.

Police say evidence at the home backs up what the victims told officers.

Right now, police say they do not have a good description of the person who fired the shot or a motive.