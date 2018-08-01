Trump Appoints OU Professor To Head Science Policy Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Trump Appoints OU Professor To Head Science Policy Office

Posted: Updated:
University of Oklahoma photo University of Oklahoma photo
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

President Donald Trump's appointment of a University of Oklahoma professor as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is being cheered by a leading scientific society.

The White House announced Tuesday that the office will be directed by Kelvin Droegemeier. He is vice president for research and the regents' professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. He also serves as Oklahoma Cabinet secretary of science and technology.

The chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Rush Holt, applauded Droegemeier's appointment and said his experience working in bipartisan fashion and across many parts of the government will serve the president and the nation well.

Droegemeier spent 12 years on the National Science Board under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.