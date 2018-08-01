Metro Christian Academy Students Decorated Their Parking Lot

Some Metro Christian Academy students showed off a little creativity before school starts back up.

On Wednesday a group of Metro Juniors and Seniors painted their own front row parking spots with their favorite sports teams, characters, and quotes.

“Mine is Friends Inspired. So, Friends the TV show. It says reserved in the friends logo and then at the top it will say the one where Abigail was running late because I’m running late almost every day.

The activity is part of the school's annual fundraiser benefitting teachers, students, and school programs.