TPD: Truck Exiting Tulsa Highway Has Blowout, Smashes Into Cars

Another angle of the crash from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

A truck exiting Interstate 244 had a blowout and plowed into two other vehicles, Tulsa Police say.

Police say the truck had exited eastbound I-244 when it lost its brakes. The truck ran through the parking lot of the Sinclair station on Utica, crossed Utica and hit a car and an SUV. It also knocked down a small tree.

The truck came to rest on its side in the parking lot of the McDonald's.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed firefighters pulling a woman out of the 4-door car. Police said she had a leg injury but they expected her to be OK. The video showed all of the car's airbags had activated, including the side curtain airbags.

Police said the driver of the truck wasn't hurt. The truck is a boom truck, which means it has a crane attached to its bed.