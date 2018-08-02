Warm Today With An Ozone Alert For The Tulsa Area - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm Today With An Ozone Alert For The Tulsa Area

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant today with light southeast winds and highs back into the lower to mid-90s, closer to the seasonal average.  Another Ozone alert will be underway for the metro and surrounding region today.

Ozone Alert

Cool morning lows are once again underway across northeast Oklahoma but temps are a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s upper 50s and lower 60s.  Highs this afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday and the warming trend will continue this weekend into early next week when readings by near the upper 90s near 100 by Tuesday afternoon.  Heat index values will also be slowly increasing with these values exceeding 100 by Sunday or Monday. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will remain west but will be expanding eastward near the state soon.  The upper air flow will migrate the polar jet southward and will flatten the top of the ridge tomorrow while a short-wave trough ejects across the inter mountain region Friday into the weekend.  This feature will brush northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas with a few showers and storms Friday through Sunday but should remain to our northwest during this period.  If we do end up with a few showers or storms it would more than likely be Sunday morning to midday.   Currently we are keeping this pop out of the forecast. 

Next week the center of the ridge will retrograde over the four corners region of the southwestern U.S. and provide another period of northwest flow impacting the central and southern plains.  This will bring a front into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few showers or storms mostly Wednesday along with some reductions in temps for the middle to end of next week.  This boundary may waffle around the northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas region for the end of next week with a few storm chances.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Warm Today With An Ozone Alert For The Tulsa Area

    Warm Today With An Ozone Alert For The Tulsa Area

    Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant today with light southeast winds and highs back into the lower to mid-90s, closer to the seasonal average.  

    More >>

    Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant today with light southeast winds and highs back into the lower to mid-90s, closer to the seasonal average.  

    More >>

  • Ozone Alert Wednesday

    Ozone Alert Wednesday

    The current upper air pattern of a ridge in the west and trough in the east will remain for another 36 hours before more mid-level ridging expands back into the central and southern plains. 

    More >>

    The current upper air pattern of a ridge in the west and trough in the east will remain for another 36 hours before more mid-level ridging expands back into the central and southern plains. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

213777

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.