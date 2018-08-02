Warm Today With An Ozone Alert For The Tulsa Area

Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant today with light southeast winds and highs back into the lower to mid-90s, closer to the seasonal average. Another Ozone alert will be underway for the metro and surrounding region today.

Cool morning lows are once again underway across northeast Oklahoma but temps are a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs this afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday and the warming trend will continue this weekend into early next week when readings by near the upper 90s near 100 by Tuesday afternoon. Heat index values will also be slowly increasing with these values exceeding 100 by Sunday or Monday.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will remain west but will be expanding eastward near the state soon. The upper air flow will migrate the polar jet southward and will flatten the top of the ridge tomorrow while a short-wave trough ejects across the inter mountain region Friday into the weekend. This feature will brush northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas with a few showers and storms Friday through Sunday but should remain to our northwest during this period. If we do end up with a few showers or storms it would more than likely be Sunday morning to midday. Currently we are keeping this pop out of the forecast.

Next week the center of the ridge will retrograde over the four corners region of the southwestern U.S. and provide another period of northwest flow impacting the central and southern plains. This will bring a front into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few showers or storms mostly Wednesday along with some reductions in temps for the middle to end of next week. This boundary may waffle around the northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas region for the end of next week with a few storm chances.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.