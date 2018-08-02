Police Arrest Tulsa Man After He Allegedly Hit Motorcyclist On P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crime

Police Arrest Tulsa Man After He Allegedly Hit Motorcyclist On Purpose


Maurice Vann [Tulsa County jail] Maurice Vann [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a man Wednesday after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist with his car on purpose near 11th and Yale.

In his arrest report, 20-year-old Maurice Vann told police he rammed the motorcyclist because that person had punched him and kicked his car in front of the TU campus on 11th Street.

Vann's arrest report states he hit the motorcycle, knocking its rider off and almost killing him, then drove off.

Police say after Vann returned to the scene about 45 minutes later, officers arrested him.  The report says Vann told police he had driven 70 mph on 11th Street, running a red light to catch up to the motorcyclist.  Vann reportedly stated "I hit him."

Police say Maurice Vann didn't have a valid driver's license or insurance.  He was booked into jail on complaints including assault and battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police did not release the motorcycle's rider's name or how seriously he was injured.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
