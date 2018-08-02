Tulsa's Iron Gate Breaks Ground At Downtown Location - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Iron Gate Breaks Ground At Downtown Location

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa ministry that helps feed Tulsa's homeless will break ground Thursday on its new downtown location.

Iron Gate fought for years to build downtown and it's finally happening.

Back in April, Iron Gate announced it was building at the corner of Archer and Frisco.

The non-profit has been around for 40 years and is the city's largest stand-alone soup kitchen and grocery pantry.  The group currently serves out of Tulsa's Trinity Episcopal Church. 

The ministry spent nearly five years trying to find a downtown location to build, but faced a lot of challenges along the way, like being denied Tulsa building permits.

Its new location is just west of the Day Center for the Homeless on West Archer.

Tulsa County Commissioners say there is an evergreen clause in the lease that allows Iron Gate to continue leasing the land after 99 years.

