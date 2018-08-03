Coweta Sailor, Killed In 1941, To Be Buried In Fort Gibson

An Oklahoma sailor killed in the 1941 Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor is returning home Friday.

Eugene W. Wicker's remains will arrive at Tulsa International Airport at 2:30 p.m.

The 20-year-old was in the USS Oklahoma's radio room when the Japanese attack happened and sounded the alarm for the rest of the crew to man their battle stations.

Wicker will be buried with full military honors at Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Saturday.