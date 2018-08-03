OHP Helps Elderly Driver From Arkansas Who Was Disoriented In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped an elderly man from Arkansas who ended up lost near downtown Tulsa early Friday.

News On 6 photojournalist Gary Kruse noticed a driver swerving on I-244 near Memorial Drive and called the OHP.

Troopers eventually stopped the driver around the 1st Street exit in downtown Tulsa and say the man appeared to be disoriented adding he was trying to find an Arkansas address.

The OHP says with a cell phone found in the man's car, they got ahold of a relative of the man who didn't know he was missing.

Troopers took the man to the Tulsa Police Department until a relative can arrive from Arkansas to pick him up and return him to Arkansas.