OHP Helps Elderly Driver From Arkansas Who Was Disoriented In Tu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP Helps Elderly Driver From Arkansas Who Was Disoriented In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped an elderly man from Arkansas who ended up lost near downtown Tulsa early Friday.

News On 6 photojournalist Gary Kruse noticed a driver swerving on I-244 near Memorial Drive and called the OHP.

Troopers eventually stopped the driver around the 1st Street exit in downtown Tulsa and say the man appeared to be disoriented adding he was trying to find an Arkansas address.

The OHP says with a cell phone found in the man's car, they got ahold of a relative of the man who didn't know he was missing.

Troopers took the man to the Tulsa Police Department until a relative can arrive from Arkansas to pick him up and return him to Arkansas.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.