Apartment In Tulsa's University Club Tower Destroyed By Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An apartment in Tulsa's University Club tower is a total loss after a fire Thursday evening.

The apartment building is located in the 1700 block of South Carson Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire started on the tower's eleventh floor around 7:30 p.m.  They say all of the building's residents had to be evacuated.

They say a man was home in his apartment, when the fire started on the balcony.  Paramedics treated him for smoke inhalation and then took him to the hospital to be checked out.

The fire department says the building's height added to the difficulty of fighting the fire.

"Once you get into a high rise situation the smoke kind of goes where it wants outside and inside the building so it makes it hard for firefighters and occupants to get out of there," said Tulsa Fire District Chief Chuck French.

Firefighters say the tower didn't have any major structural damage from the fire.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

