Six Southeast Kansas Residents Arrested On Illegal Drug Distribution Complaints

Deputies, police and agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested six people Thursday, August 2nd for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Montgomery County.

The KBI says shortly after 8 a.m. they served a search warrant at an Independence, Kansas home on North 17th Street.

Those arrested included, Johntrail Johnson, 24, of Independence; Christopher W. Bryant, 32, of Coffeyville; Kaysha Dunn, 21, of Independence; Trevel Armstrong, 19, of Independence; Farris Johnson, 32, of Independence; and Robert L. Hicks, 44, of Independence.

The six were booked into the Montgomery County jail on complaints including distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.