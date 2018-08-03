Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations In Muskogee

Evacuations have been ordered near a metals mine on the far northeast side of Muskogee due to a natural gas leak Friday morning, police said.

According to Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee, the leak is at the site of the old Fansteel mine, located northeast of the Shawnee Bypass and east of the Muskogee Turnpike. Evacuations have been ordered within 1,000 feet of the leak.

Because of wind direction, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is not shutting down the turnpike at this time.

Crews with Oklahoma Natural Gas are on the scene, working to rectify the problem.