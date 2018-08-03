Robbers Steal Donations To Salvation Army From OKC Store

A robbery at a metro gaming store happened in a matter of seconds.

But the suspects weren't after the money in the register. Instead, they took off with donations for charity.

Game HQ located near SW 89 and Western was participating in the Salvation Army's Buck for Bikes program and had only a few collection days left when two people stole the donation bucket.

The Bucks for Bikes program raises money to help provide bicycles for less fortunate children on Christmas.

Game HQ called the police, and filed a police report.

They say this is the first time anything like this has happened to them.

The store owners are disappointed the bucket has been stolen but they are asking for the public to continue to donate to the program.

Click here if you wish to donate.