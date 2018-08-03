Tulsa Military Store Offering Unique Items For Veterans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Military Store Offering Unique Items For Veterans

TULSA, Oklahoma -

They call themselves Shadowbox Military Gear and if you're looking for caps, coins, pins or patches to celebrate yours or someone else’s military service they got it or they can get it.

"We have all eras coming in. World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm guys,” says JR Becker.

On Friday Rick Brooks came in looking for a hat. Brooks said he was with the American Division in Chu Lai Vietnam in 1968 and '69. They got that, in fact, they've got dozens and dozens of hats Army, Navy, Airforce, and Marines.

Some specific to a location while others just cheerlead for a particular branch of service. The store's name is shadow box and they do those too. JR said he had a picture of one he did for the family of a World War II veteran.

They've got a wonderful T-Shirt highlighting all the units and where they were in Vietnam.

So if you know or love a military veteran, and you might be looking for that perfect something to celebrate his or her service you can click here to search Shadow Box Military’s Gear Collection. They are also located at 5635 South Mingo Rd Suite J in Tulsa 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
