Tulsa Police Department Recruits Graduate Police Training Academy

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department now has 26 new officers. The new recruits graduated from the Tulsa Police Training Academy today, having finished more than one thousand hours of training.

"I'm looking forward to protecting the city and serving everybody because that's what I signed up for," said graduate Latoya Dythe

From here the recruits will transition into officers in training where they will continue to learn while on the job.

