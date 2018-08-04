Weekend Heat Building Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Weekend Heat Building Across Green Country

The early August heat is slowly building across eastern Oklahoma!

Partly sunny to at times mostly sunny skies are expected for our Saturday, with areas of high clouds rolling through.  Don’t be surprised if you see a very brief isolated shower or some sprinkles during the day as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the area, but it won’t be anything significant.

Afternoon highs will be back in the mid-90s this afternoon, which is right at average for this time of year.  We’ll also have a stronger south breeze of 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts.  Fire danger will be elevated thanks to that gustier south wind, so be aware!

Typical August weather continues into Sunday, and unfortunately the humidity will finally start to increase after several days of drier, more comfortable air.  Morning lows will likely hold in the lower 70s on Sunday (as opposed to the 50s and 60s of the past week), with afternoon highs back in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon and heat index values in the upper 90s.

Our increasing heat looks to peak on Monday as more of a southwest wind returns, likely pushing our highs Monday afternoon to near 100 degrees!  Fortunately, our next cool front will be on the horizon to trend temperatures down after Monday.

That cool front will bring increased clouds and a chance for widely scattered storms heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.  That extra cloud cover should be enough to curb our afternoon highs back toward the lower 90s or even some upper 80s by the middle of the week!  Temperatures are likely to hold in that range through late next week as well.

Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!

