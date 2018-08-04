One Dead, One In Critical Condition After Fiery Crash On I-44 Near Claremore

A person is dead after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say three vehicles, including a semi, collided Friday night shortly before midnight.

They say the crash happened approximately six miles east of Claremore in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.

Investigators say one person was killed and their vehicle completely burned.

They say the driver of a second vehicle was flown to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.