Tulsa Police Arrest 4 After Stolen Car Chase

Tulsa Police say a stolen car chase leads to four arrests early Saturday morning.

TPD says an officer found a stolen car in a parking lot on Yale near I-44 just before midnight. The driver of the stolen car tried to run over an officer as he drove off.

According to police, the officer fired several shots into the car, but no one was hit. Police chased them to a neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan where four people in the car got out and ran.

All four were captured with the help of K-9 units. Officers say two stolen guns were also recovered. Police have released the name of the driver. Phillip Patrick was arrested on multiple complaints including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Eluding.