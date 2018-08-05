One Killed, Two Injured When Pickup Collides With Bull In Beaver County

One person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup collided with a bull.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were in the pickup on Highway 83 near Turpin when they struck a bull that was on the roadway Saturday night.

Troopers say the driver lost control of the pickup after the collision and leave the roadway, rolling over a couple of times.

According to investigators, one of the passengers, 62-year-old Sandra Nace of Greensburg, KS, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver was transported to a hospital in stable condition. They say another passenger had a head injury but refused treatment.