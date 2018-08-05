Hot & Muggy Sunday Weather Across Green Country

Ready or not, it’s back! Humidity is on the rise for our Sunday across eastern Oklahoma.

After several days of much drier and more comfortable air, the “muggies” are returning to Green Country as humidity levels climb for our Sunday. We’ll keep a steady south breeze along with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing back into the mid-90s this afternoon. But with the added humidity it will feel hotter, with heat index values around 100 this afternoon. Stay cool!

If you’re planning to head to an area lake to cool off, just keep an eye to the sky! There is a slight chance that a few very isolated storms could briefly bubble up during the heating of the day, particularly for areas east and southeast of Tulsa. Of course, intense lightning and gusty winds are always a threat if a storm can develop, so just stay weather aware.

The heat and humidity continue to ramp up on Monday with a steamy day to start the work week. Highs look to climb into the upper 90s with heat index values over 100 Monday afternoon. But, fortunately things change for the better after that!

An approaching cool front will slowly drop into Green Country on Tuesday with increased clouds and a chance for widely scattered storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. As is typical of summertime storms, activity looks somewhat widely scattered so some of us might miss out.

But, that extra cloud cover should be enough to curb our afternoon highs back toward the lower 90s or even some upper 80s by the middle of the week! With cloud cover and at least a slight chance of a lingering isolated storm hanging on through the end of the week, temperatures are likely to hold in that more reasonable range through late next week. There are signs of perhaps some additional storm chances next weekend as well!

