Community Comes Together To Bring Bottled Water To Jones Residents

A pilot and four passengers died in a plane crash in Ponca City Saturday.More >>
The town of jones city is under a boil water advisory after E. coli was found in the water.More >>
The deadline is getting closer for the group petitioning to get recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Although activists say they have enough signatures already, the group Green the Vote is urging more people to sign up tonight. The Green the Vote Petition wrap-up party began tonight at The Shrine in Tulsa. The petitions for 796 and 797 are available here for anyone to sign. Activists are encouraging voters to sign the petitions before August 7th. Organizer...More >>
(AP) - An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board has examined debris from a small aircraft that crashed in a northern Oklahoma field, killing all five people on board.More >>
