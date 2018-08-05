TCC Student Looking For Help Finding Unique Stolen Car

A college student says her one-of-a-kind car was stolen in broad daylight in downtown Tulsa. The 1985 Chevy Caprice has made it to every state except Alaska and Hawaii.

"To me, it wasn't just a junk car for parts. It was part of my life," said TCC Student Anna Schroeder.

Anna Schroeder is studying at Tulsa Community College to become a dental hygienist. On Friday, she was helping out with a fundraiser for the program and parked on the east side of the metro campus. She was just across the street and could see her car.

"I stood at those doors for about an hour ushering people in and directing them to the event," said Anna.

She went inside, and a few hours later left the building only to discover her car had vanished.

"First, I thought, I must be crazy maybe I parked somewhere else. But I was literally staring at it, so I knew it wasn't anywhere else," said Anna.

For the past six years, she's done all the repairs herself.

"It's just been loyal to me, and it's just very personal to me. Just because I've gone through so much with that car," said Anna. "I had my keys with me. I had the doors locked."

The tags on her car read GXA-927. It has two doors but that's not the only thing that makes it unique.

"I repainted the top, so the top is bright gold. It's a burgundy car, so it really stands out," said Anna.

Her family is letting her borrow a car for now but she'd love to get her '85 Chevy Caprice back for any adventures that lie ahead.

"I just love that car. I do all the work on it. It's my baby. It just crushed my heart," said Anna.

Anna says she has reported this to TCC campus police. If you see her car call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.