Police: Baby's Body Pulled From Water Near Brooklyn Bridge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: Baby's Body Pulled From Water Near Brooklyn Bridge

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK CITY -

An Oklahoma couple on vacation in New York made a terrifying discovery under the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday.               

Diana Campbell from Stillwater spotted a baby who she says was between 8 and 11 months old with its head under the water.

“I asked my husband to come because he's a good swimmer.  And I was like come get the baby out of the water,” said Diana.

Police say an officer brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway and administered CPR. The child was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We called 911 immediately.  They told my dad not to jump in the water.  It had only been five minutes since we saw the baby. So, he jumped in the water to pull the baby out. Started doing CPR on it,” said Austin Campbell.

Paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rescue crews are still searching the water unsure if someone else had gone in with the baby. Police say no parent or guardian was at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

