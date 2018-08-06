Hot, Muggy Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hot, Muggy Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re back to a hot and muggy weather pattern today, but a front will move southward Tuesday bringing rain and thunderstorm chances back to eastern Oklahoma.  The upper air flow will remain from the north or northwest from Tuesday through the rest of the week.  This pattern could give us rain and storm chances daily, but the model output has suggested the higher chances will occur Tuesday through Thursday.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The first chance will arrive early Tuesday morning.  A small complex of storms will be likely across central and eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning and part of this system may clip extreme northern Oklahoma during the morning hours.  This chance will remain low.  Tuesday midday to afternoon the surface front will move southward, and other storm chances will follow by afternoon and evening.  This will represent a 40-percent chance including a few strong storm possibilities.   Precipitable water values will remain high.  This means the possibility of pockets of very heavy rainfall will also remain for some but not all locations.  Another complex may move from northwest Oklahoma into part of central to southern Oklahoma early Wednesday morning.  This system may take more of western or southwesterly route but still may have some influence on our sensible weather.  This will represent a 40-percent chance for Wednesday morning.  Thursday morning through midday a few showers or storms may persist across extreme southern or eastern Oklahoma.  This chance will remain relatively low.

Interactive Radar

The remainder of the week will offer slight chances for showers and storms based on the pattern, with higher chances along or south of the I-40 corridor region.  Our probabilities will remain near 10-percent for Friday through part of the weekend.  We’ll more than likely offer some adjustments to these periods later in the week but for now will keep these low mentions in the forecast.

Our weather today will be characterized with muggy conditions allowing heat index values to reach or briefly exceed 105 this afternoon while actual temps rise to just below 100.  Our friends at the National Weather Service may be issuing a heat advisory for a large part of eastern Oklahoma today and possible for southeastern Oklahoma tomorrow.

Temps will drop a few degrees Tuesday midday to afternoon but will be reaching the lower 90s north and upper 90s south.  Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the remainder of the week with morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

213777

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.