Claremore City Manager To Address Call For Independent Audit

Claremore City Manager Jim Thomas is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in advance of the city council vote to request an independent audit of some city financial records.

Thomas said the news conference will address citizen concerns over several issues including sales tax revenue and the city's power contract with GRDA, a release states. Those concerns led some residents to sign a petition calling for an independent audit to find out where their utility and tax dollars are going.

Thomas said that although the petition drive failed to collect the needed number of signatures, the city plans to make a formal request of Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary A. Jones to review the financial records as "an act of confidence and an effort in transparency."

Resident Shelly Taylor started the petition drive over what she says are unreasonably high electric bills since the city installed smart meters in 2014. News On 6 reporter Sawyer Buccy spoke to some residents about those concerns this spring.

Thomas said the petitions contain misinformation - including incorrect sales tax collection figures and claims the city is behind in payments to GRDA. That misinformation is leading to an atmosphere of "distrust and misunderstanding," a news release states.

The city manager plans to address those concerns at 4 p.m. at the City Council Chamber. The vote is item number 13 on Monday night's council agenda: