Mom Who Allegedly Kidnapped One Tulsa Child, Stabbed Another Back In Court

A Tulsa mom who police say admitted to stabbing her 11-year-old daughter will be back in court on Tuesday.

Taheerah Ahmad, 39, is scheduled for a hearing after pleading not guilty earlier this year.

Prosecutors charged Ahmad with child neglect, assault and battery with intent to kill, and arson.

Ahmad was arrested in May after police say she duct taped and gagged her daughters, stabbed the 11-year-old and set her house on fire.

Investigators say the 9-year-old was able to escape the house and call 911.

Police took the 11-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Ahmad took off with the youngest of the three girls, 8-year-old Hafza. Officers located them hours later in a downtown Tulsa parking lot.

Hafza fortunately was okay.

Taheerah Ahmad is set to be in court at 1:30 p.m. and I'm told it will be a big day, but attorneys can't discuss what will happen in the hearing ahead of time.