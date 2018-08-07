Okmulgee Doctor’s Medical License Suspended After DUI, High Speed Chase

An Oklahoma doctor is suspended from practicing amid accusations of driving drunk at more than 100 miles per hour while running from police.

A search of Zachariah Anderson’s records with the Oklahoma Medical Board revealed that this is not the first time his license has been suspended. It was suspended before for DUI and he reportedly has a history of substance abuse.

Now, Anderson’s patients are wondering what to do next.

“I was kind of standing there in awe and I was like, ‘well, what do I do from here?’” said patient Lester Burns.

Two signs are posted at Pinnacle Healthcare in Okmulgee. One says “Due to doctor taking a leave of absence the office will be closing at noon everyday,” while the other says “Anderson’s clinic will be closing in 30 days.”

“He seemed like a standup kind of guy,” said Burns. “That’s why it was just mind blowing.”

Burns has been a patient of Anderson’s since 2000 and says he called five times on Tuesday to ask about his medical records, but no one answered.

“I know several that, you know, are older people that are in the same situation I am that need their medicine, you know. Like me. I have to come over here three times a month to get my medicine,” said Burns.

The Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision ordered an immediate suspension, citing Anderson’s six recent charges, including aggravated DUI, felony eluding, and speeding (going 105 in a 65), stating “It is clear from the facts of the case that Defendant poses imminent harm to the public.”

“You go to a doctor to get help and then you find out your doctor is doing some stuff that we shouldn’t be doing, you know,” declared Burns. “That’s what hurts, too.”

According to state records, Anderson’s license was also suspended for a month for a DUI in 2007 with his minor child in the car.

The Board says he lied about that conviction a year later on his application to renew his medical license.

“Everybody makes mistakes and I would just like, would like answers,” said Burns.

Records also show Anderson was charged with a DUI in the 90s and had two months of treatment. He was supposed to be monitored through a five-year program, but after two years, he lost his temporary license because he stopped going to meetings.