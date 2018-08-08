Tahlequah Woman injured In Adair County Go-Kart Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is injured after crashing what they called a "homemade" go-kart Tuesday evening on private property in Adair County.

She is identified as 37-year-old Anetta Hothouse of Tahlequah.

Troopers said the crash happened about two miles east of Stilwell just before 7 p.m.

In their report, the OHP states a mechanical failure with the go-kart's throttle caused Hothouse to lose control and roll the go-kart a number of times.

The OHP says Hothouse, who suffered head injuries was taken and admitted to a Fayetteville, Arkansas hospital