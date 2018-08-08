Tahlequah Woman injured In Adair County Go-Kart Crash

The upper air pattern will keep the chances for showers and storms near the region again today and tonight before the focus will shift more southward into the Red River Valley for the latter half of the week.More >>
The upper air pattern will keep the chances for showers and storms near the region again today and tonight before the focus will shift more southward into the Red River Valley for the latter half of the week.More >>
A Tulsa man will serve two life sentences after pleading guilty to killing two women earlier this year.More >>
A Tulsa man will serve two life sentences after pleading guilty to killing two women earlier this year.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!