Winds Knock Down Wagoner Building Wall Damaged In Fire

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

New video showing the strong winds from Tuesday night's storm knocking over a fire damaged brick wall in downtown Wagoner.

This is a set back for the city, which is in the process of working to restore its historic Main Street after a rough year.

In the video, you see the wind had no problem toppling brick laid more than 100 years ago. 

Toni Medlin shot the cell phone video as wind and rain whipped down Main Street Tuesday night, knocking down the interior wall of a historic building and blowing a safety fence all around.

The wall was part of a building that was gutted during a fire.  Over the past year, two separate fires have destroy six historic buildings in downtown Wagoner.  Just a last week the city voted to preserve the historic buildings. 

7/30/2018 Related Story: Wagoner To Preserve, Rebuild Historic Buildings Destroyed By Fire

Workers had just started removing bricks to eventually use again to recreate the old facade.  

News On 6 is reaching out to Wagoner city leaders to find out how this storm will impact their restoration efforts.

