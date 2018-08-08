Catoosa District Welcomes Students Back To School

Students went back to school Wednesday at Catoosa Public Schools.

Catoosa has a four-day school week, so students will be back Thursday and then off Friday.

Teachers and students said they are excited about the new school year.

"We are always focused on education and teaching. And, you know, our students are always our priority. Our guiding question is, is this the best thing for students? So, we’re excited to be back about it and get the kids back today,” said Catoosa Public Schools Superintendent Donna Campo.

Caney valley, Grand View, Wilson and Woodland Schools are also some of the districts back in-session this week.