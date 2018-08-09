Two Inmates Escape From State Prison In LeFlore County

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped Wednesday from Jim Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen.

They are 33-year-old Eddie Tolleson and 25-year-old Joel Cross.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Tolleson is 5-foot-10 inches, weighing 154 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Cross is 5-foot-11 inches, weighing 180 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

DOC records show Eddie Tolleson is serving time for convictions out of Cherokee and LeFlore counties and Joel Cross is serving time for convictions out of Oklahoma County.

If you see these men, call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or the DOC's Escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.