New Tulsa Parking Garage To Be Built By Price Family Properties

Price Family Properties is building a 500-spot parking garage near 4th and Main.

The company owns more 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Tulsa. Now they're making sure the people who live and work downtown have plenty of places to park. The nearly $13 million project will also include 3,000 square feet of retail space.

Tulsa mayor GT Bynum says a project like this is important as downtown Tulsa continues to grow.

"We're not just building a parking garage. We're really rethinking the way that parking facilities in downtown Tulsa look, how they operate," said Mayor Bynum.

"Sometimes progress is difficult. And this 500-spot parking garage will open up downtown for retail, downtown for apartment living, downtown for more businesses to come down," said Stuart Price.

No completion date has been set for the new parking garage.