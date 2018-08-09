New Tulsa Parking Garage To Be Built By Price Family Properties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Tulsa Parking Garage To Be Built By Price Family Properties

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Price Family Properties is building a 500-spot parking garage near 4th and Main.

The company owns more 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Tulsa. Now they're making sure the people who live and work downtown have plenty of places to park. The nearly $13 million project will also include 3,000 square feet of retail space.

Tulsa mayor GT Bynum says a project like this is important as downtown Tulsa continues to grow.

"We're not just building a parking garage. We're really rethinking the way that parking facilities in downtown Tulsa look, how they operate," said Mayor Bynum.

"Sometimes progress is difficult. And this 500-spot parking garage will open up downtown for retail, downtown for apartment living, downtown for more businesses to come down," said Stuart Price. 

No completion date has been set for the new parking garage.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
