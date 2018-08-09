Gilcrease Exhibit Shows Work Of Oklahoma-Born T.C. Cannon

Oklahoma born T.C. Cannon was one of the most influential Native American artists of the 20th century, and an extensive exhibit of his work is now at the Gilcrease Museum.

"This show includes his paintings, his poetry and his music," said Laura Fry, senior curator and curator of art at Gilcrease.

She walked us through the exhibit. She said she loves his use of color.

"He is using explosive pop art colors with some of these historic themes," Fry said.

Places native people in modern places. The pieces in the exhibit have been gathered from private collections, other museums and his family.

Fry said it's extraordinary.

"You will never see these together in one place again," she said.

Cannon was born in Oklahoma; his father was Kiowa and his mother Caddo.

He served a tour in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne and earned two Bronze Stars. That service seems to have influenced everything that came after.

"This really illustrated the conflict, the eternal conflict he felt as a result of his military service," Fry said.

There are powerful images for many who come to see them.

Some of Cannon's family and friends have left prayer ties and sweet grass to honor his memory.

One striking thing is there is so much work, when you consider Cannon died in a car crash at age 31.

"They are so beautiful in person. There really is no substitute," Fry said.

The T.C. Cannon exhibit will be at the Gilcrease through October 7th. You can find more information here.