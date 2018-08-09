Gilcrease Exhibit Shows Work Of Oklahoma-Born T.C. Cannon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gilcrease Exhibit Shows Work Of Oklahoma-Born T.C. Cannon

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma born T.C. Cannon was one of the most influential Native American artists of the 20th century, and an extensive exhibit of his work is now at the Gilcrease Museum.

"This show includes his paintings, his poetry and his music," said Laura Fry, senior curator and curator of art at Gilcrease.

She walked us through the exhibit. She said she loves his use of color.

"He is using explosive pop art colors with some of these historic themes," Fry said.

Places native people in modern places. The pieces in the exhibit have been gathered from private collections, other museums and his family.

Fry said it's extraordinary.

"You will never see these together in one place again," she said.

Cannon was born in Oklahoma; his father was Kiowa and his mother Caddo.

He served a tour in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne and earned two Bronze Stars. That service seems to have influenced everything that came after.

"This really illustrated the conflict, the eternal conflict he felt as a result of his military service," Fry said.

There are powerful images for many who come to see them.

Some of Cannon's family and friends have left prayer ties and sweet grass to honor his memory.

One striking thing is there is so much work, when you consider Cannon died in a car crash at age 31.

"They are so beautiful in person. There really is no substitute," Fry said.

The T.C. Cannon exhibit will be at the Gilcrease through October 7th. You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.