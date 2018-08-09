Terminal Cancer Doesn't Stop Dream Wedding For Bixby Bride - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Terminal Cancer Doesn't Stop Dream Wedding For Bixby Bride

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A Bixby bride with terminal cancer was too sick from chemo treatments to plan her wedding so a nonprofit stepped in and planned her dream wedding for her. 

Tracy Swinferd said she never pictured herself having a big white wedding, especially after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. But her boyfriend proposed, and a national nonprofit stepped in to make sure Tracy got the dream day she deserved.

Swinferd was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in April 2017.

What followed next were four proposals from her then-boyfriend, Marty.

"I just wanted her to know this wasn't going to change how I felt about her by any means," said Marty Swinferd. 

She said yes, but between ongoing treatment and testing, Tracy didn't have the energy to plan a wedding.

"He's like, ‘I'll marry you at the post office! I'll marry you wherever’," said Tracy. 

But Tracy's cancer is terminal, and she knew she wanted to have a ceremony to remember.

"I will die from it. We just keep doing treatment 'til there's not any treatment," Tracy said. "I just wanted to have something sentimental that we had to treasure, that moment."

That's where non-profit Wish Upon A Wedding came in, planning the entire wedding and finding vendors to donate everything.

"They did everything. I don't think there's one thing they forgot," said Tracy. 

From the bride's dress to the groom's cake, their big day was everything they wanted and more.

"It's the first time I'd been able to dress up, feel beautiful again," Tracy said. "I wake up every day and I'm thankful I get to breathe another day."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.