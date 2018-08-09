Two Pawnee Students In Custody For Planned School Shooting

The tryouts are open for children grades 3-12; any student who loves to sing and wants to be part of a committed choral group can audition.More >>
Pawnee Police Chief Wesley Clymber says two teenaged boys are in police custody accused of planning a school shooting. Clymber says a credible tip came in through OKC CrimeStoppers on Tuesday.More >>
