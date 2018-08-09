State Lawmakers Considering "Red Flag Laws" In Response To Shoot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Lawmakers Considering "Red Flag Laws" In Response To Shootings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Recent shootings across Oklahoma have some State lawmakers considering taking guns away from people with mental illnesses.

Versions of so-called “Red Flag Laws” already exist in 13 other states.

"I think it's common sense that if someone is suffering from mental illness, especially if they were exhibiting signs that were dangerous to society that you might want to remove firearms from them," said  Representative Jason Dunnington (D)

This week Oklahoma City police responded to a man shooting into the air claiming he had killed someone. Officers say he was suffering from mental health issues. 

And in May, Alexander Tilghman started shooting at an O-K-C restaurant after posting videos about being tormented by demons.

