Two Men Arrested For Breaking Into An Owasso Woman's Car

Police arrest two men suspected of breaking into a car Thursday in Owasso.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Est 90th Place North in reference to a auto burglary.

Officers say the vehicle's owner caught 21-year-old Gary Jones inside her car and 21-year-old Austin Bruer standing nearby. Police say when she confronted them, both Jones and Bruer ran off.

Officers found and arrested Gary Jones hiding in a shed in the backyard of a nearby home and Austin Bruer hiding on the back porch of another nearby home.