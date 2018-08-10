Two Men Arrested For Breaking Into An Owasso Woman's Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Men Arrested For Breaking Into An Owasso Woman's Car

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two men suspected of breaking into a car Thursday in Owasso.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Est 90th Place North in reference to a auto burglary.

Officers say the vehicle's owner caught 21-year-old Gary Jones inside her car and 21-year-old Austin Bruer standing nearby.  Police say when she confronted them, both Jones and Bruer ran off.  

Officers found and arrested Gary Jones hiding in a shed in the backyard of a nearby home and Austin Bruer hiding on the back porch of another nearby home.

