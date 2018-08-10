Catoosa Woman Drowns In Family Swimming Pool

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Catoosa woman drowned in a family swimming pool.

Deputies and Passford EMS responded to the reported drowning at the 28400 block of 31st street in Catoosa. Deputies found the unresponsive body of Shawna Bell by the above ground swimming pool. Family members claim that Bell was face down in the pool for close to 20 minutes.

Bell was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa but was pronounced dead while on the way. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office will take custody of Bell's body for further investigation. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Investigators are investigating the death as suspicious.