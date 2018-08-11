Saturday Heat And Storms Expected Across Green Country

Typical August heat is sticking around to start the weekend, but once again some scattered storms could break up that heat for some lucky folks!

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to a bit more cloud cover for our Saturday afternoon, particularly if you’re south of Tulsa. Still, we’ll have enough sunshine to keep us toasty with highs back in the lower 90s this afternoon and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Once again, we’ll also have nearly calm winds, which will keep things feeling a bit stuffy at times.

Much like Friday, we’ll see some widely scattered storms begin to develop after lunchtime across northeast Oklahoma, some potentially close to the Tulsa metro. Once again, any storm that develops could briefly become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible, so please stay weather aware if you’re out at the lake or enjoying some time outside! Storms will also be slow-movers, so some brief localized flooding could also occur.

Most storms will be dissipating this evening as we lose daytime heating, though an isolated shower or two may linger overnight and into Sunday morning. We’ll pretty much repeat the process on Sunday with toasty conditions through early afternoon Sunday followed by additional scattered storms by late afternoon into the evening hours.

Our hope for more widespread rains arrives as we head into the work week! A slow-moving upper level storm system looks to spread some beneficial rain and storms across much of Oklahoma on Monday including Green Country, particularly from Tulsa to the west. Another wave of potentially soaking rains also looks to move across eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday as well! We’re hopeful that at least 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in many spots from Monday through early Wednesday morning. A continued unsettled weather pattern may keep spotty storm chances around through late next week too!

If you have outdoor plans today, be sure to keep the News On 6 app handy to receive the latest alerts as storms develop. And you can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!