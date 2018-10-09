New State Question Could Change Future Elections
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - On November 6th, Oklahomans will elect a new Governor and a new Lieutenant Governor.
State Question 798 would change how we elect those offices in the future.
If 798 is approved, Oklahomans would elect the Governor and Lieutenant Governor together. They would be on one ticket.
Right now, Oklahoma is one of only 17 states where the candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor run and are elected separately.
In 26 states, each party's nominees form a ticket, just like with the President and Vice President.
Supporters say it would improve state leadership because it would ensure that the Governor and Lieutenant Governor share the same vision.
In Oklahoma, the Lieutenant Governor also serves as the President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, so it could help advance the Governor's legislative agenda.
It would also prevent the chance that the Governor and Lieutenant Governor would be from different parties.
Polls have shown a majority of likely voter’s support it.
If it's approved, the new system would first go into effect for the 2026 election.