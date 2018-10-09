Claremore Police Investigate Bomb Threat At CVS
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Police investigated after a bomb threat was called into Claremore's CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Will Rogers Boulevard and Lynn Riggs Boulevard Tuesday evening.
Police said the threat came in at around 7 p.m. Police don't know exactly what was said, but they say the store called them, and they responded immediately.
They say there were only employees inside when they got to the store. They evacuated everyone and did an initial search. They didn't find any suspicious devices or anything that seemed out of character.
Since then they have let the employees back into the store and are interviewing everyone. They don't believe the threat is credible at this time, but they are looking into it and trying to narrow down a suspect.
"We have an investigator on scene," said Lt. Doug Woodward, Claremore Police. "He's attempting to go through call logs. Once he can obtain that information then we will see if we can backtrack that to the phone number that came in."