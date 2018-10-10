Impact Of Oklahoma's New Alcohol Laws On Liquor Store Sales
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some Oklahoma liquor stores are relieved to see a spike in sales, more than a week after the state's new alcohol laws went into effect.
News On 6 has heard from liquor store managers who say they were curious to see how the new law would affect their bottom line.
The new alcohol laws went into effect October 1st and the big selling point for a lot of Oklahomans was that they could go into the grocery and convenience store to buy wine and strong beer, rather than going to a liquor store.
VIDEO: It’s been more than a week since Oklahoma’s new alcohol laws went into effect and the manager of Crown Spirits says they’re seeing a spike in sales because they’re now able to sell more items, including corkscrews and soft drinks (along with cold beer). @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/3dvbUOXXCa— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 10, 2018
The law also allows liquor stores to sell cold beer and alcohol accessories, like soft drinks or corkscrews.
Crown Spirits manager Nick Ramirez says they have more products to sell, including items they've wanted to sell for a long time, so the store's sales have not slowed down.
"It was a little bit of a concern at first but I think realizing, you know, understanding our competition and knowing that our store is big enough where we have space to grow, we can accommodate these products," said Nick Ramirez,
Ramirez says the store plans to bring in more beers and accessories in the next several weeks.