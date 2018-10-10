Delaware County Man Accused Of Shooting At FBI Agents
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Delaware County man is accused of shooting at federal agents.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Brian Marshall of Kansas, OK, made his initial appearance on Tuesday in an Arkansas court.
Officials say Marshall was wanted for allegedly making interstate death threats against police officers. They say Marshall fired at agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they attempted to execute an arrest warrant and a search warrant on October 1, 2018, according to the Complaint affidavit.
“An FBI negotiator attempted to secure a peaceful surrender by the suspect,” said Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Mr. Marshall is alleged to have fired on agents, and the FBI responded accordingly, striking the suspect twice. Mr. Marshall was immediately provided medical treatment and arrested without further injury or incident.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the matter is pending in the federal court in Tulsa, but a Grand Jury must return an indictment before any criminal trial can proceed.