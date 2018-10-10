News
Thirty-Nine People Become U.S. Citizens At Tulsa Ceremony
TULSA, Oklahoma - The United States gained 39 new citizens at a ceremony at Tulsa Community College's downtown campus Wednesday, October 10. Coming from a number of countries including China, Italy and Iran, the naturalization ceremony brought them all together as new Americans.
"I want to become a part of this great country," said Beira Nunez. Nunez came to the U.S. from Mexico.
"I consider America my home, and it's just a big step for me to take, and it's just what I needed to do," said Sergio Lezama De Luna, also formerly of Mexico.
Some of the new U.S. citizens told us they are excited to exercise their new rights - including registering to vote.