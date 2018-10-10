News
PSO, GRDA Crews Heading To Florida
PSO is sending nearly 120 people to Pensacola as the Florida panhandle is getting hammered by Hurricane Michael.
It’s the worst storm to hit the Florida panhandle in a century, with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.
Michael made landfall just before noon and forecasters are calling it potentially catastrophic.
Around 90 PSO workers left Oklahoma on Tuesday, with another 30 leaving Wednesday. Those crews will be stationed at various locations around the Pensacola area and are prepared for an extended stay.
The Grand River Dam Authority is also sending help. A group from GRDA will be assisting in the Tallahassee area.