The weekend continues to look wet as the remnant from Tropical Storm Sergio merges with a developing wave and moves across the southern plains bringing rain back into the state. The GFS and EURO continue to differ on the exact timing and location of some important features, but we feel our forecast will suffice either way at this point. Rain will be increasing by midday to late afternoon Saturday and continue through at least Saturday evening before ending Sunday morning. The surface low is expected to remain south along the Red River Valley thus keeping northern Oklahoma on the cool side of the system. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with amounts from 1 to 2 inches possible but this exact zone is still up for grabs.