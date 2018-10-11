Law enforcement authorities contacted our administration this week to inform us that one of our teachers had been arrested for using a personal cell phone to have inappropriate contact with a minor. Because we were not involved with the investigation, we are not privy to all the details in the matter. However, this teacher is no longer employed with our district. We expect a high standard of behavior from all staff and will not tolerate any abuse of power that could harm students. We will continue to be vigilant to ensure our children's safety, and we continue to encourage students, families and the Cushing community to immediately report any improper behavior of which they may be aware.