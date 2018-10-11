Cushing Teacher Accused Of Requesting 'Sexually Inappropriate' Photos From Student
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater Police arrested a Cushing school teacher after they said he tried to get a 13-year-old student to send him "sexually inappropriate" photos and meet him at a local park.
Seth Robert Swaim was arrested on one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology.
The girl's parents contacted the Cushing Police Department Monday, October 8, 2018, to say Swaim approached their daughter on Snapchat to request the photos and a meeting. He also reportedly asked the girl to go with him to his home.
Cushing Police asked for help from Stillwater's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member. A detective took over the victim's Snapchat account and communicated with Swaim, according to a news release. Officers posing as the girl agreed to meet the 24-year-old teacher.
When Swaim got to the park, he was arrested without incident, police said.
Cushing Public Schools posted the following statement, stating Swaim is no longer employed at the district:
Law enforcement authorities contacted our administration this week to inform us that one of our teachers had been arrested for using a personal cell phone to have inappropriate contact with a minor. Because we were not involved with the investigation, we are not privy to all the details in the matter. However, this teacher is no longer employed with our district. We expect a high standard of behavior from all staff and will not tolerate any abuse of power that could harm students. We will continue to be vigilant to ensure our children's safety, and we continue to encourage students, families and the Cushing community to immediately report any improper behavior of which they may be aware.
Koln Knight, Superintendent
Cushing Public Schools