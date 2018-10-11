Oklahoma State, Arkansas Renew Football Series
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - One of Oklahoma State's traditional non-conference football rivalries is being brought back to life, with OSU and Arkansas agreeing to a home-and-home series, it was announced Thursday.
Getting ready to go to The Rock to play Ole Miss. You?— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 11, 2018
Preparing for K-State in the Little Apple. Hey, we should play. It’s been too long.— Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 11, 2018
You’re right, it’s been a minute since 1980. When were you thinking?— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 11, 2018
The Razorbacks are scheduled to visit Stillwater on September 7, 2024, with the Cowboys traveling to Fayetteville for the return game on September 11, 2027.
Separated by only about a three-hour drive, Oklahoma State and Arkansas have met 46 times through the years, but haven't squared off since 1980. Both were members of the Southwest Conference from 1915-24, before OSU moved on to the Missouri Valley Conference.
The series lived on, however, as the two schools met as non-conference opponents 38 times in the next 56 years - including every season from 1962-80 - before the series came to a halt.
The Razorbacks own a 30-15-1 all-time advantage over the Cowboys, but it should be noted that 32 of the 46 meetings were played on Arkansas' home turf. The nine matchups played in Stillwater produced a 4-4-1 dead heat and OSU owns a 3-2-1 advantage over the Hogs on neutral soil.
